2020-2021 Outstanding Women of Color Honorees Announced

The thirteenth cohort of Outstanding Women of Color awardees will be honored at a reception on Wednesday, March 3 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event to celebrate this year’s honorees is open to the campus and community.

This year’s six honorees include:

Shenikqua Bouges

Advanced Geriatric Fellow, School of Medicine and Public Health/Division of Geriatrics and Gerontology

Mary Muse

State Director of Nursing, Wisconsin Department of Corrections

Jessica

Perez-Chavez

Doctoral Student, Counseling Psychology, School of Education

Leslie Petty

Dean of Evening, Executive, and Corporate Executive MBA Programs, Wisconsin School of Business

Sami Schalk

Associate Professor, Department of Gender & Women’s Studies, College of Letters and Sciences

Monica White

Associate Professor, Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, Community and Environmental Sociology, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences