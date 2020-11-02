2020-2021 Outstanding Women of Color Honorees Announced

The thirteenth cohort of Outstanding Women of Color awardees will be honored at a reception on Wednesday, March 3 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The event to celebrate this year’s honorees is open to the campus and community.
This year’s six honorees include:
Advanced Geriatric Fellow, School of Medicine and Public Health/Division of Geriatrics and Gerontology
State Director of Nursing, Wisconsin Department of Corrections
Perez-Chavez
Doctoral Student, Counseling Psychology, School of Education
Dean of Evening, Executive, and Corporate Executive MBA Programs, Wisconsin School of Business
Sami Schalk
Associate Professor, Department of Gender & Women’s Studies, College of Letters and Sciences
Associate Professor, Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies, Community and Environmental Sociology, College of Agriculture and Life Sciences